WE'RE HOME TO BRANDS THAT IGNITE PASSIONS

As a pioneering multiplatform media powerhouse, we provide expert content and technology that build valuable communities across all channels. Through our specialist websites, magazines, events, newsletters, and social spaces, we connect with 1 in 3 adults each month, making us a leading destination for passionate and high-intent audiences worldwide.

Our Brands

We connect millions worldwide with their passions through our unique portfolio of specialist media brands. Spanning technology, gaming, fashion, lifestyle, sports, finance, B2B and more, our industry-leading brands offer captivating content and unparalleled expertise.

The definitive choice for everything entertainment.

The definitive choice for everything entertainment.

Intelligent stories for the curious mind.

Intelligent stories for the curious mind.

The world centre of cycling

The world centre of cycling

The Games, Movies, TV & Comics You Love.

The Games, Movies, TV & Comics You Love.

The comparison service dedicated to helping people choose better.

The comparison service dedicated to helping people choose better.

The online destination for guitarists.

The online destination for guitarists.

The art of living beautifully.

The art of living beautifully.

Personal finance advice, analysis & business forecasts.

Personal finance advice, analysis & business forecasts.

Power, Purpose and Style.

Power, Purpose and Style.

The global authority on PC games.

The global authority on PC games.

The need-to-know industry news and analysis that leaders rely on to get ahead — and stay there.

The need-to-know industry news and analysis that leaders rely on to get ahead — and stay there.

Something amazing every day.

Something amazing every day.

The latest technology news and reviews, covering computing, entertainment, gadgets and more.

The latest technology news and reviews, covering computing, entertainment, gadgets and more.

Open. Every Issue.

Open. Every Issue.

Upgrade your life.

Upgrade your life.

Wallpaper* is at the forefront of the global creative community.

Wallpaper* is at the forefront of the global creative community.

Making style accessible to women everywhere.

Making style accessible to women everywhere.

Championing women and helping them live their best lives.

Championing women and helping them live their best lives.

Discover all Future brands

Our latest news

Explore our news and thought leadership, from groundbreaking product launches and major milestones to cutting-edge audience insights. Stay ahead with the latest updates from Future's global expert teams.

40 years of connecting people to their passions

We’ve grown from one magazine in 1985 to over 200 multiplatform brands today. Our growth has been fuelled by our passion and expertise. See highlights of our journey so far.

  • 1985

    Future founded by Chris Anderson. Launched with one print magazine Amstrad Action to share knowledge and passion for cutting-edge technology.

  • 1992

    Future’s first event takes place, the Future Entertainment Show, attracting 55,000 attendees.

  • 1993

    PC Gamer and Edge gaming magazines launch. Edge wins industry magazine of the year after just four issues.

  • 1999

    Future listed on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting our continued growth.

  • 2000

    GamesRadar+ launched and quickly grows to become one of the world’s largest gaming interest websites.

  • 2001

    Future launches its first websites accompanying our print magazines, the beginnings of our digital publishing leadership.

  • 2007

    TechRadar launched, rapidly becoming one of the largest websites guiding consumer technology purchase decisions.

  • 2013

    Hawk, Future’s proprietary eCommerce platform, launched to create a seamless purchase decision process for online audiences.

  • 2018

    Future acquired several specialist media companies to expand its reach in the US and becomes the world’s largest technology publisher.

  • 2020

    Future acquires TI Media, becoming the UK’s biggest magazine publisher and extending its expertise in lifestyle and sports publishing.

  • 2021

    Future acquires Go.Compare and Mozo, becoming a leader in price comparison technology and data.

  • 2021

    Flagship brands, including Marie Claire US, The Week and Kiplinger, join the portfolio and enhance Future’s reach with US audiences.

  • 2022

    Launch of Aperture, Future’s market-leading Audience Data Platform allowing precise audience targeting across the portfolio.

  • 2023

    Future establishes its fashion and beauty leadership with the acquisition of digital fashion brand Who What Wear. 

  • 2025

    Now with 200 brands in the portfolio, Future has cemented its leadership as a top publisher in key categories. Check out Future’s latest innovation on our News page.

Future Careers

We’ve got ambitious plans that further build on our growth momentum and to unlock new opportunities – and we’re looking for driven people who want to be a part of it.

Our responsibility, Our Future

We’re committed to inspiring change within our communities and making a positive societal impact. We are taking action to ensure we build a sustainable future for the planet.

INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS

We’re one step ahead when connecting advertisers to passionate, highly engaged audiences. We excel in creating engaging through-the-funnel advertising solutions that deliver true outcomes.