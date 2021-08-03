1985 Future founded by Chris Anderson. Launched with one print magazine Amstrad Action to share knowledge and passion for cutting-edge technology.

1992 Future’s first event takes place, the Future Entertainment Show, attracting 55,000 attendees.

1993 PC Gamer and Edge gaming magazines launch. Edge wins industry magazine of the year after just four issues.

1999 Future listed on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting our continued growth.

2000 GamesRadar+ launched and quickly grows to become one of the world’s largest gaming interest websites.

2001 Future launches its first websites accompanying our print magazines, the beginnings of our digital publishing leadership.

2007 TechRadar launched, rapidly becoming one of the largest websites guiding consumer technology purchase decisions.

2013 Hawk, Future’s proprietary eCommerce platform, launched to create a seamless purchase decision process for online audiences.

2018 Future acquired several specialist media companies to expand its reach in the US and becomes the world’s largest technology publisher.

2020 Future acquires TI Media, becoming the UK’s biggest magazine publisher and extending its expertise in lifestyle and sports publishing.

2021 Future acquires Go.Compare and Mozo, becoming a leader in price comparison technology and data.

2021 Flagship brands, including Marie Claire US, The Week and Kiplinger, join the portfolio and enhance Future’s reach with US audiences.

2022 Launch of Aperture, Future’s market-leading Audience Data Platform allowing precise audience targeting across the portfolio.

2023 Future establishes its fashion and beauty leadership with the acquisition of digital fashion brand Who What Wear.